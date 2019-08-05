Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) intensifies operation against power pilferage

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovered a total of Rs 1.24 million from defaulters in Hazara-I circle during its ongoing operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovered a total of Rs 1.24 million from defaulters in Hazara-I circle during its ongoing operation.

The company's spokesperson in a release said said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and Recovery of dues had been geared up throughout the Province.

In this regard, he added Task Forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur and checked 453 meters and replaced 45 defective meters.36 meters were set right.

Combing of 11 KV Mandian feeder was carried out and checked 34 meters and replaced three defective meters replaced.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, adding PESCO has once again warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO faced huge financial losses & line losses.