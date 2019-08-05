UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Intensifies Operation Against Power Pilferage

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:41 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) intensifies operation against power pilferage

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovered a total of Rs 1.24 million from defaulters in Hazara-I circle during its ongoing operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovered a total of Rs 1.24 million from defaulters in Hazara-I circle during its ongoing operation.

The company's spokesperson in a release said said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and Recovery of dues had been geared up throughout the Province.

In this regard, he added Task Forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur and checked 453 meters and replaced 45 defective meters.36 meters were set right.

Combing of 11 KV Mandian feeder was carried out and checked 34 meters and replaced three defective meters replaced.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, adding PESCO has once again warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO faced huge financial losses & line losses.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Abbottabad Company Circle Haripur From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Woman among two killed,2 injured in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) launche ..

3 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Sh ..

1 minute ago

Students expresses solidity with Kashmiris

1 minute ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.