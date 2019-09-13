Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) intensifies drive against power pilferers, defaulters

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against defaulters and pilferers in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against defaulters and pilferers in the province.

The spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up and task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of GhariKapora,ShiekhMaltoon,Takhtbai and GojarGhari Sub Divisions.

Task Forces of GhariKapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV BalaGhari and removed several direct hooks besides replacing one tampered meter.

The team also shifted three meters to poles and in the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder three tampered meters detected and four direct hooks were removed.

In Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, five tampered meters detected and two direct hooks were removed while in the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams during checking removed four direct hooks and detected four tempered meters.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned that strict action would be taken against pilferers.