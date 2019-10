Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) intensifies crackdown against power pilferers

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Circle Task Forces has intensified crackdown against power pilferers and removed 14 tampered meters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Circle Task Forces has intensified crackdown against power pilferers and removed 14 tampered meters.

The PESCO spokesman said PESCO Task Forces in areas of Majidabad, Dosara removed 11 direct hooks.

Similarly, in areas of Kashkorona, Gojar Ghari sub division 12 direct hooks were removed and 14 tamper meters replaced.

�PESCO warns stern legal action against power pilferers and requested public to cooperation with PESCO teams and point out illegal connections.