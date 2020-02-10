UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Intensifies Drive Against Power Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:07 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) intensifies drive against power theft

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against power theft and recovery of dues across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against power theft and recovery of dues across the province.

In this connection Task Forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs0.

69 million from defaulters besides removing 35 direct hooks in the areas of City-II division D I Khan, Cantt sub division, Tank sub division,Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

The spokesman said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue indiscriminately.

He said power pilferage was serious issue which incurred financial losses for the PESCO besides its whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces frequent power break downs in its wake.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Karak Tank I Khan From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

SAP Supports Digital Pakistan’s Nationwide Trans ..

5 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl must wait for 2023: Firdous

32 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s entry portals designed by arch ..

41 minutes ago

Trade with African region to be doubled : Secretar ..

14 minutes ago

Body recovered in Sargodha

14 minutes ago

Steps being taken to resolve issues at district Ka ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.