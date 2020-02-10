Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) intensifies drive against power theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against power theft and recovery of dues across the province.

In this connection Task Forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs0.

69 million from defaulters besides removing 35 direct hooks in the areas of City-II division D I Khan, Cantt sub division, Tank sub division,Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

The spokesman said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue indiscriminately.

He said power pilferage was serious issue which incurred financial losses for the PESCO besides its whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces frequent power break downs in its wake.