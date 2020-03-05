UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Intensifies Drive For Recovery Of Dues

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified efforts to prevent power theft and recover dues.

The Pesco's spokesperson said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, task forces of city Division D I Khan recovered Rs0.

69 million from defaulters besides removing 35 direct hooks in the areas of City 2 division D I Khan,Cantt sub division,Tank sub division,Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in the larger interest of the nation.

