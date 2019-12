Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) issues power suspension notice

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grids stations from December 21 to 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on December 21, 24, 28, 30 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 12,11,8,7 and Deans Hights feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on December 21 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Abdara, Sufaid Dheri, Acadmy Town, Achini 1,2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on December 21, 22, 29 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVManyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Zara Khela, Musakhelfeeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar-Haripur Circuit on December 21 from 8:30AM to 5:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hattar grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Muzafarabad Transmission Line on December 21 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly during this period additional extra load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanation from 132 KV Mansehra, Balakot, Muzafarabad, Noseri, Rampura, Hattian gird.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station on December 21, 22, 29 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVMarguzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Takhtabad, Sanger, Bandai, Barikot, Haji Baba, Bara Bhandai, Saidu Hospital, Sinor, Qambar, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Malamjaba, Barikot 2feeders will face inconveniences.