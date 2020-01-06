UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Issues Power Suspension Notice

Mon 06th January 2020 | 05:15 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations from January 8 due to maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on January 8 from 9 am to 3 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 7,11,12 feeders will face in convenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 8 from 9 am to 3 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad Old, Ring Road, HMC, Taj Abad, Canal Town, Malakandher, Regi, Agriculture, Campus will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on January 8 from 9 am to 3 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gul Abad, Behlola, Turangzai, Rajjar feeders will face in convenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Kohat Grid Station on January 8 from 9 am to 3 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara-Saidu Sharif Transmission Line on January 8 and 9 from 8 am to 6 pm, resultantly during this period partial load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Saidu Sharif grid station.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on January 8 from 9 am to 3 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Totlalai, Nawa Kale, GolSher Khan, Bamkhel, Char Bagh, Mansabdar, Palodand, KhaduKhel, Shah Mansoor, Rural, Zaida, Shekh Jana, Swabi City, Marghuz, Swabi University, Shah Mansoor Hospital, Town 1,2, Marghuz Rural, Panjpir; Zaida, Lahore City, Chota Lahore, KhaduKhelfeeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station on January 8 from 9 am to 3 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Takhta Abad, Sanger, Bandai, Barikot, Haji Baba, Bara Bhandai, Saidu Sharif, Shandra, Saidu Baba, Saidu Hospital, Sinor, Qamber, Kabal, Kabal 1,2,3,4, MalamJaba and Barikotfeeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on January 8 from 9 am to 3 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Zara Khela, Musakhet feeders will face inconvenience.

