Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) issues power shutdown notice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) have notified power shutdown in areas of Jamrud, Chakdarra and Katlang due to maintenance work.

According to PESCO sources, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 26 from 8:00 AM to 6;00 PM , resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad-Peshawar University Transmission Line connected 11 KV feeders and 11 KV Mohmand Steel, Express 4, Northen Botiling feedrs will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 27 from 8;00 AM to 6;00 PM , resultantly consumers of 123 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad-University Transmission Line connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on January 26 from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Chakdara Old feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Katlang Grid Station on January 27 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazni Khel 1, Tajazai feeders will face inconvenience.