Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) issues power suspension schedule for various localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday issued power shut down schedule featuring power suspension to various localities due to maintenance work on April 21 (Tuesday).

According to schedule power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on April 21 from 8:30AM to 4:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Regi, Danishabad, Rahatabad, Agriculture University, academy Town, Curcular Road,Sufaid Deri,Casualty Block,Hayatabad old feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 21st April from 9AM to 1 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khanpur,T&T colony,Kalabat1,Town 1,3,Swabi Mera,Chamba projects feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 21st April from 1 PM to 5 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVphosphate,Zeb phorma,Kot Najibullah 1,2,Town -2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Haripur Grid Station on 21st April from 9AM to 5 PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Haripur & Havilian grids will face inconveniences.