UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Khyber Conducts Anti-power Pilferers Operation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:45 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Khyber conducts anti-power pilferers operation

On the directives Superintendent Engineer (SE) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Khyber Circle Task Force teams along with heavy contingents of police carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi Feeder, said a news release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :On the directives Superintendent Engineer (SE) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Khyber Circle Task Force teams along with heavy contingents of police carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi Feeder, said a news release issued here on Friday.

During operation teams removed more than 15 direct hooks. Similarly, during operation 2 persons were arrested using direct hooks and FIRs were also registered against them.

A spokesman of PESCO said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned the power pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Electricity Company Circle PESCO

Recent Stories

Millions of people engage in prayer for humanity f ..

4 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Ready for Talks With Russia ..

56 seconds ago

Sudan's COVID-19 Tally Rises by 146, Numbers Show ..

57 seconds ago

Rainwater harvesting to overcome urban areas' wate ..

9 seconds ago

Hundreds get virus at main Kazakh oil field

10 seconds ago

7,000 stranded Pakistanis to be brought back home ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.