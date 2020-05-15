Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Khyber conducts anti-power pilferers operation

On the directives Superintendent Engineer (SE) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Khyber Circle Task Force teams along with heavy contingents of police carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi Feeder, said a news release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :On the directives Superintendent Engineer (SE) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Khyber Circle Task Force teams along with heavy contingents of police carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi Feeder, said a news release issued here on Friday.

During operation teams removed more than 15 direct hooks. Similarly, during operation 2 persons were arrested using direct hooks and FIRs were also registered against them.

A spokesman of PESCO said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned the power pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.