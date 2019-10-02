Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Task Force carries out night time operation against power pilferers

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Mardan Task Force in its on-going drive against power pilferers carried out night time operation in the areas of Garhi Kapora, Shiekh Maltoon, Takhtbai and Gojar Ghari Sub Divisions and removed direct hooks.

According to PESCO spokesman task force of PESCO Mardan Circle during the raids in Garhi Kapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed direct hooks and replaced a tampered meter and shifted 3 meters to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder, 3 tampered meters were detected and 4 direct hooks removed. In areas of Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, 5 tampered meters detected and 2 direct hooks removed.

In the areas of Par Hoti sub division, 11 KV Pohan feeder the teams removed 4 direct hooks and detected 4 tempered meters.

PESCO warned drive against power pilferers would continue and illegal consumers would be dealt strictly.

