Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grids stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on August 24 from 10 AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV link and REPCO feeder will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on August 27 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Amandi, Air Port 1 and 2, Nurar Cantt and 66 KV Khuram Ghari and Power House 1 and 2 feeder will face inconveniences.

Electricity supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tajazai Grid Station on August 29 from 8AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tajazai and Ghazni Khel feeder will face inconveniences.