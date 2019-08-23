UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:18 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension programme

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grids stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grids stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on August 24 from 10 AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV link and REPCO feeder will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on August 27 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Amandi, Air Port 1 and 2, Nurar Cantt and 66 KV Khuram Ghari and Power House 1 and 2 feeder will face inconveniences.

Electricity supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tajazai Grid Station on August 29 from 8AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tajazai and Ghazni Khel feeder will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Company Air Port Ghazni August From PESCO

Recent Stories

JI stages rally in GB to express solidarity with K ..

3 minutes ago

KP E&SE directs schools to display national flag a ..

3 minutes ago

Country moving in right direction: Punjab Food Min ..

3 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Expects First Results of Prisoner Swap D ..

3 minutes ago

Modi is man of mad thinking: Sheikh Rashid

34 seconds ago

Malaysia makes record $161 mn drug seizure

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.