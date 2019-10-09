UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notified Power

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:40 AM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notified power

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grids station owing to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grids station owing to unavoidable maintenance work. Power supply would suspend from 132KV D.I.Khan Transmission Line on October 10 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV D.I.Khan grid connected feeders would face inconveniences. Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on October 10 from 10:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Ghazikot, Industrial Estate, City 2,Perhana and Baffa feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Haripur Grid Station on Octobe 10 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV KTS-I and II, SNK, Panian 2, Town 2, 3 and Swabi feeders would face inconveniences. Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Timergara Grid Station on October 10 and 13 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Maidan,Timergara Express, Odigram, Balambad, Lal Qilla, Tormang, Akhakhel, Khal, NewMayar, Old Mayar, Dushkel, Qazafi, Ghar Shamozai, Gazi Baba, Warsak, DHQTimergara and Summer Bagh feeders would face inconveniences. Power supply would suspend from 132KV Mingora Grid Station on October 10, 12 and 13 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkada,Takhta Band, Sanger, Bandai, Bara Bandai, Saidu Sharif, Saidu Baba, Sinor,Qambar, Marguzar, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, Malam Jaba, Barikot feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Barikot Grid Station on October 10 and 12 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Mayar, Shamozai, Barikot, Musakhel feeders would face inconveniences. Power supply would suspended from 132KV Charsadda Grid Station on October 10 and 15 from 08:00am to02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Gul Abad, Behlola, Turanzai, Prang and Chardadda feeders would face inconveniences. Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rajjar Grid Station on October 10 and 15 from 08:00am to02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Utmanzai, Khanmai, Industrial, New Utmanzai, Sheikh Abad, feeders would face inconveniences. Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shabqadar Grid Station on October 10 and 15 from 08:00am to02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shabqadar Fort, Mirzai and Katozai New feeders would face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Mansehra Saidu Charsadda Haripur Swabi Khal Lal Qilla Timergara Barikot Mingora Bagh October From PESCO

Recent Stories

ANF Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sana Ull ..

15 minutes ago

Corrupt opposition can't derail govt : Fayyaz ul H ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow Says Idea to Relocate Several UN Committees ..

16 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief propagating azadi march for his self-i ..

25 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end lower as hopes dim for US-China t ..

25 minutes ago

AkzoNobel Pakistan Strengthens Its Paints And Coat ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.