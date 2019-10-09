Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notified power

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grids station owing to unavoidable maintenance work. Power supply would suspend from 132KV D.I.Khan Transmission Line on October 10 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV D.I.Khan grid connected feeders would face inconveniences. Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on October 10 from 10:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Ghazikot, Industrial Estate, City 2,Perhana and Baffa feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Haripur Grid Station on Octobe 10 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV KTS-I and II, SNK, Panian 2, Town 2, 3 and Swabi feeders would face inconveniences. Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Timergara Grid Station on October 10 and 13 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Maidan,Timergara Express, Odigram, Balambad, Lal Qilla, Tormang, Akhakhel, Khal, NewMayar, Old Mayar, Dushkel, Qazafi, Ghar Shamozai, Gazi Baba, Warsak, DHQTimergara and Summer Bagh feeders would face inconveniences. Power supply would suspend from 132KV Mingora Grid Station on October 10, 12 and 13 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkada,Takhta Band, Sanger, Bandai, Bara Bandai, Saidu Sharif, Saidu Baba, Sinor,Qambar, Marguzar, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, Malam Jaba, Barikot feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Barikot Grid Station on October 10 and 12 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Mayar, Shamozai, Barikot, Musakhel feeders would face inconveniences. Power supply would suspended from 132KV Charsadda Grid Station on October 10 and 15 from 08:00am to02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Gul Abad, Behlola, Turanzai, Prang and Chardadda feeders would face inconveniences. Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rajjar Grid Station on October 10 and 15 from 08:00am to02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Utmanzai, Khanmai, Industrial, New Utmanzai, Sheikh Abad, feeders would face inconveniences. Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shabqadar Grid Station on October 10 and 15 from 08:00am to02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shabqadar Fort, Mirzai and Katozai New feeders would face inconveniences.