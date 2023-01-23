UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Shut Down

January 23, 2023

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power shut down

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified power suspension from various grids of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work on January 24 and 25

Power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on January 24 and 25 from 8 AM to 4 PM, load management would be carried out on 132 KV Shahi Bagh, Wapda House, Peshawar Fort grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on January 24 from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Kulachi, Tank, Gomal Zam Dam Power House grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Temargara- Munda Jandool Grid Station on January 24 from 10 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Munda Jandool grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hattian Grid Station on January 24 from 10 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Chattar, Ghari Dopata, Chinyari and Khawar feeders would face inconvenience.

