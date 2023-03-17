Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from March 18 to 21 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from March 18 to 21 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

It said the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, Health Exultance, North West Hospital, Academy Town, RMI, Kacha Garhi, Karkhano, Gul Abad, PIC, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Shakas 1, Health Net Hospital feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, Old Hayatabad, Deans Heights, Shoakat Khanam, Hayatabad 4, PC Hotel, Frontier Ceramics, Frontier Green Wood feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 18th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Consequently, consumers of 11 KV Sunehri Masjid, Bhana Mari, Murshid Abad, Abassin, Old Deh Bahadar, New Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Old Kohat Road, Ameen Colony, Bara, Nodia Payan, Dora Road, Landi Arbab, Landi Arbab 1,2, Sheikh Muhammadi, Swati Gate, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Commercial, Jhangir Abad, University Town, NCR, PAF Base, Sadar Road, MES 2, Old MES, Warsak Road 1, Marble Industries, CAA, Palosi 1,2, ICF, Babo Ghari, Marble Industries, CAA, Paolsi 1, Bahria Colony, Bank Of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Daragai and Warsak Road feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV PAF Base Grid Station on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV PAF, Hassain khel, Sephan, Live Stock and Old Badber feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Road Grid Station on March 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Ghari Sheikh Abad, Kochian, Mathara, Shahi Bala, Shah Gai industrial, Swat scout and Marble Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

Moreover, the power supply will remain suspended from 132/220 KV Mardan Grid Station on March 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Ahmad Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Balakot Grid Station on March 20 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 21. Resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Ghari Habibullah, Bohi and Auxiliary feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Borhan-Hauripur Transmission Line on 19th March from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As a result, consumers of 132 KV Hattar 1,2, Haripur, Kholian Bala, Havelian and 66 KV Haripur grid connected to 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Besham-Thakot-Pattan Transmission Line on March 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Consequently, consumers of 33 KV Thakot and Pattan grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from the 132 KV Mansehra - Oghi Transmission Line on 20th March from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. inconveniencing consumers of 132 KV Oghi and Battal grid connected with 11 KV feeders.