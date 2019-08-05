UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:18 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owing to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owing to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbotabad Grid Station on August 7 from 1 PM to 6 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV REPCO and Link feeder will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Madyan Grid Station on August 8 from 7AM to 1AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rahat Kot and Madyan feeder will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station on August 7 from 7AM to 1AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charbagh, Charbagh Experss, Bandra, Shin, Khwazakhela, Shangla, Shawar, Chuprial, Shawar Express, Dureshkhel, Matta feeder will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station on August 7 from 7AM to 1AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Murghuzar, Gulkadra, Mengora 1,2,3,4, Sangar, Bhandai, Haji Baba, B/Bandai, Saidu Sharif , Shaidu Baba, Sinor, Qamber, Takhta Band, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Malam Jaba, Barikot, Shahdara, Saidu Hospital feeder will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bari kot Grid Station on August 8 from 7AM to 1AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mayar, Shamozai, Bari Kot, MusaKhel, feeder will face inconveniences.

