Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations from August 29 to 31 owing to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations from August 29 to 31 owing to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on August 29,31 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmar, Baghbanan, Chamkani, Chughal Pura feeder will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehmanbaba Grid Station on August 29,31 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmer 2, Pandu Baba, New Hazar Khani, Ring Road, Kachori, Pandu Road , Surizai, Yakatooth, Chairman Daftar feeder will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on August 29 from 7AM to 11AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 3,4,5, UET, Bannu Wollen Mill, Havid, Scar, Jani Khel 1,2 feeder will face inconveniences.