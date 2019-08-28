UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:52 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations owing to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations owing to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVDI Khan Grid Station on August 29th and 30th from 8AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Tank, Kachori, Daraband and 66 KV Wana, Gomal Zam Dam Project connected feeder will face inconveniences.

Simiarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Daggar Grid Station on August 30th from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Karakar, Elum, Salarzai, Ashazai, Pirbaba, Gkand, Dewana Baba, Shalbandi DHQ Express feeder will face inconveniences.

