Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:34 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grid stations due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grid stations due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on September 14 from 8 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kochian 1,2, Mathra 1,2, Safdar Abad, Shahi Bala, Swat Scouts, Shagal industry feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Dir Grid Station on September 14,15, 16 and 17 from 7AM to 6PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Badwan feeders will face inconveniences.

