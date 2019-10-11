Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies shutdown plan for necessary maintenance

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) have notified power shutdown programme in various areas of provincial metropolis including Swabi, Chakdarra, Hattar and Mingora due to necessary maintenance work.

According to PESCO authorities, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud grid station on October13 and October 20 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV express 3 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on October13 from 9 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Myka Steel, North West Hospital, Frontier Tech Wood, Alhafiz Steel, Express 4, Express 3,Industrial Estate, North Botteling, Hayatabad 4 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on October12 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Canal Town, Malikander, Regi, Agriculture feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayabad Grid Station on October12 and15 from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6 Deans Heights feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on October 12 from 8;00 A.M to 2;00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,2,3, Nodeha Payan feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on October14and 16 from 8:30 A.M to 2:30 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmer 2, New Hazar Khani, Pandu Baba, Ring Road, Kachori, pandu Road 2, Surizai, Yakatooth, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on October14 and 16th from 8:30 A.M to 2:30 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmar, Baghbanan, Chamkani and Chughal Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhamamadi -KDA Transmission Line on October 13 from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 132 KV KDA and Kohat grid Connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Likewise power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nishat Grid Station on October 14 from 9:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jhamra feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gadoon/ RBC Grid Station on October 13and 20 from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Royl Textile, Jadoon Metal, Sharhad Ghee, Hamza Wood, Mardan Steel, Gadoon Textile 1, 2, Meezan Textile, Syntro Pvt Ltd, Baja, Jhanda, Gadoon, Maini, Marghiz New, Mix Hayat, Itifaz Textile, Gadoon Power Plant, Salar Steel, Saif 1,2, Stepha, Aj Textile, Swabi Textile, Khyber Steel, Family Flats, Chirat Paper Sack, Nimra Steel, Sarhad Steel, Alpha Pipe, New Chirat, Daud Steel, Latif Shakir, Khyber Spining feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station on October12,13 15and16 from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkada, Takhta Band, Sanger, Bandai, B/Bandai, Saidu Sharif, Saidu Baba, Sinor, Qambar, Marguzar, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, Malam Jaba, Barikot feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on 12,13 and15 October from 8:00 A.M to 2;00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Musakhel feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on 12, 13, 15 and16 October from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ouch and Kotigram feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on October 13 and15 from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Maidan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balambad, Lal Qilla, Toormang, Akhakhel, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Daushkhel, Ghazi, Ghar Shamozai, Gazi Baba, Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1, Summer Bagh feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on October12 and16 from 8:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Panian 2, Town 2,3, Swabi Mera feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on October 12 and 13 from 8:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Suraj Gali feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on October 14 and16 from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV Totalai, Nawah kale, Gol Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Palodand, Maini, Char Bagh, Mansabdar, Rural, Zaida, Sheikh Jana, Swabi City, Khadu Khel, Shah Mansoor feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Transmision Line on October13 from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 132 KV Bestway Cement Factory, Sadd Cement Factory and Hattar feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sarai Norang Grid Station on October15 from 11:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 11 KV FTM Mills, Laniwa 1,2, Scarp 1 and 2, Kakki feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV amrud Grid Station on October 14 from 8:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M resultantly consumers of 132 KV Landi Kotal Grid Connected feeders will face inconveniences.