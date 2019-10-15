UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension

Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:12 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations across the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on October 18 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV LRH, Chowk Yadgar, Karim Pura feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehera Industrial transmission Line on October 18 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Pabbi and Taro Jabba grid connected feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Right Bank Tarbela Grid Station on October 18 from 9 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Utla, Gandaf, Hayat Steel, New Yousaf Zai feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Muzaffarabad Grid Station on October 17 from 10 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 4, Civil Secretariat, Pattika, Kohala 1 feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Kohat Grid Station on October 18 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV MES Kohat feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pindi Road Kohat Grid Station on October 18 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV OTS Kohat feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Daggar Grid Station on October 16 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Chargharzai, Sarkala, Nawagai, Suni Gram, Ambela, Gagdara, Chamela feeders will face inconveniences

