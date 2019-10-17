Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grids stations of the province on October 20 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on October 20 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hashtnagri feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on October 20 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV LRH, Chowk Yadgar, Karimpura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Seikh Muhammadi-Kohat Transmission Line on October 20 from 9 am to 4 pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Kohat grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on October 20 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PIDC, Ouch, Kotigram, Khanpur, Asban, Talash, Nasapa feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on October 20 from 9 am to 4 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Suraj Gali feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on October 20 from 10 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV HEO, Bifo, Shadi, SAC Spingher, Solve Teach, Muree Glass, Hattar 4, ECO Pak, Adeel Shehzad Mustehkim Steel, Mova Synpack, Mujahid 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on October 20 from 9 am to 12 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Swabi City, Nawan Kali, Bam Khel, Tordher, Rural, Mansabdar feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station on October 20 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charbagh, Charbagh Express, Bandra, Shin, K/Khela, Shangla, Shawar, Chuprial, Shawar Express, Dureshkhela, Mattafeeders will face inconveniences.