Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province owing to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on October 29 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,8,11,12 and Deans Hights feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on October 29 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hashtnagri, MolveJee, Gul Bashar 2, Sheikh Abad, Nilshter Abad, Faqir Abad 2, Islamabad, Zaryab, Sikandar Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 220 KVShahiBaghGrid Station on October 29 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Naguman, Kahzana, Takhtaband feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVSakhiChashma Grid Station on October 29 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Khazana , KSM, Old Naguman feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on October 29 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Engineering feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on October 29 from 8 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Band Kuraigrid will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on October 29 from 8AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Maidan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balambad, LalQilla, Toormang, Akhakhel, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Daushkhel, Ghazi, Ghar Shamozai, Gazi Baba, Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1feeders and 66 KV Summer Baghgrid will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Daggar Grid Station on October 29 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Caharzai, Sarkala, Nawagai, Suni Gram, Ambela, Gagra, Chamba feeders will face inconveniences.