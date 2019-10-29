Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on October 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on October 30 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF and Tehkal, Commercial 1,2, University Town, KTH, Islamia College feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on October 30 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmer, Baghbanan, Chamkani and Chughal Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehmanbaba Grid Station on October 30 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmer 2, New Hazar Khani, Pandu Baba, Pandu Road, Ring Road, Kachori, Pandu Road 2, Surizai, Yakatooth, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station on October 30 from 8AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkada, Takhta Band, Sanger, Bandai, B/Bandai, Saidu Sharif, Saidu Baba, Sinor, Qambar, Marguzar, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, Malam Jaba, Barikot feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on October 30 from 8AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Musakhel feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on October 30 from 8AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Maidan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balambad, Lal Qilla, Toormang, Akhakhel, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Daushkhel, Ghazi, Ghar Shamozai, Gazi Baba, Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1, Summer Bagh feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on October 30 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV NSR Medical Camplex, Bara Banda New, Kheshki Express, Mardan Industrial, Rashakai 2, Ziarat Kaka Sb, Compny Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabul River, Old Bara Banda, NMC, Tehsil Road, feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Daggar Grid Station on October 30 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Caharzai, Sarkala, Nawagai, Suni Gram, Ambela, Gagra, Chamba feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Transmission Line on October 30 from 9 AM to 5 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Mansehra, Balakot, Muzafar Abad, Noseri, Rampura grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.