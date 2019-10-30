UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:58 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on October 31 due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on October 31 due to maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on October 31 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hashtnagri, Molve Jee, Gulbahar 2, Sheikh Abad, Nishtar Abad, Faqir Abad 2, Islamabad, Zaryab, Sikandar Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on October 31 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Engineering feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on October 31 from 8 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kochian 1,2, Mathra 1,2, Sardar Abad, Swat Scout, Shahgai Industry feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Transmission Line on October 31 from 8 AM to 2 November 7 PM, resultantly during this period additional load management will be carried out on 11 KV Thana feeder.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Transmission Line on October 31 from 8 AM to 5 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Dhobian, Hussai and Daggargrids connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Battal Grid Station on October 31 from 10 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jabbar, Khairabad, DHQ Battagram 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on October 31 from 8AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Totalai, Nawah kale, Col Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Palodand, Maini, Char Bagh, Sheikh Jana, Swabi City, Marghuzar, Swabi University, Shah Mansoor Hospital, Town 1,2,Marghuzrr rural, Panj Pir, Zaida, Kadu Khel feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dhobian Grid Station on October 31 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Yar Hussain, Dolat, Dhobian, Tarakai, Sodher, Jamra, Gumbat, Nawa Kale feeders will face inconveniences.

