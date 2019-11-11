Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, Haripur, Madyan

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Monday announced power shutdown for Peshawar, Haripur and Madyan due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Monday announced power shutdown for Peshawar, Haripur and Madyan due to maintenance work.

According to a statement issued here from Wapda House, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on November 12 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Industrial, Naguman, Haryana1, Daudzai1, 2, Old Naguman, New Khazana, KSM, New Naguman, Khazana and Takhtabad feeders would face inconveniences.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on November 12 from 08:00am to 02:0pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Hayatabad 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and Deans Hights feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly, the power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Mohammadi-Bara-Peshawar University Transmission Line on November 12 from 08:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly partial load management would be carried out during this period on 132 KV Peshawar University grid.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on November 13 from 08:30am to 02:30pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Canal Town, Malakander, Regi and Agriculture feeders would face inconveniences.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on November 13 from 08:30am to 02:30pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Commercial 1,2, University Town, KTH, Islamia College, PAF and Tehkal feeders would face inconveniences.

The power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on November 12 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kot 2, Town1, Chamba, PIDC, Panian1, Baldher and Industrial2 feeders would face inconveniences.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Madyan Grid Station on November 12 from 09:00am to 05:00pm November 5 (96 hours) resultantly consumers of feeders connected to 132KV Madyan grid station would be affected.