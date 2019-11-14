- Home
- Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power shutdown schedule for Nov 16
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Shutdown Schedule For Nov 16
Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:29 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Thursday announced power shutdown for Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Hattar and Mansehra.
In a statement issued here from Wapda House, power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Sakhi Chasma Grid Station on November 16 from 09:30am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Nishat-I feeder would face inconveniences.
Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Swat Grid Station on November 16 from 01:30pm to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Shah Dara, STH and Haji Baba feeders would face inconveniences.
Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on November 16 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV KTS1, 2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town2, 3 and Panian2 feeders would face inconveniences.
Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Hattar Grid Station on November 16 from 09:00am to 04:00pm resultantly consumers of 11KV Surgali and New Khan Pur feeders would face inconveniences.
Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Transmission Line on November 16 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly partial load management would be cared out during the period on 132 KV Mansehra, Balakot, Muzafarabad, Noseri, Hattian and Rampura grid stations.