Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power shutdown schedule for Nov 16

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Thursday announced power shutdown for Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Hattar and Mansehra.

In a statement issued here from Wapda House, power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Sakhi Chasma Grid Station on November 16 from 09:30am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Nishat-I feeder would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Swat Grid Station on November 16 from 01:30pm to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Shah Dara, STH and Haji Baba feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on November 16 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV KTS1, 2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town2, 3 and Panian2 feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Hattar Grid Station on November 16 from 09:00am to 04:00pm resultantly consumers of 11KV Surgali and New Khan Pur feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Transmission Line on November 16 from 09:00am to 05:00pm, resultantly partial load management would be cared out during the period on 132 KV Mansehra, Balakot, Muzafarabad, Noseri, Hattian and Rampura grid stations.