Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:50 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from November 20 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from November 20 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on November 21, 23, 27, 30 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,11,12, Deans Heights feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawara Cantt Grid Station on November 21 from 8:30 AM to 12:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saddar Road, KTH, Islamia College, PAF, Tehkal Payan, Commercial 1,2, feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on November 21 from 1PM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Palosai 1, Mall Road, University Town and Scarp feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on November 21 from 9 AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishtarabad, Zaryab, Gul Bahar 1, Pando Road feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on November 21 from 12 PM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Radio Pak, Jagra, Chamkani, Chughal Pura, Hashtnagri, Urmer, Lala, Shikandar Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gomal University Grid Station on November 20 from 8 AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Qureshi Mor, University Campus, Chashma Sugar Mill feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gomal University-Parova Transmission Line on November 20 from 11AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV DI Khan grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on November 20 from 8 AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bilitang, Old Gumbat, Kohat Express, Kharmatoo feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on November 20 from 8:30 AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bughdada New, Duran Abad, Malakand Road, Pohan, Bughdada feeders will face inconveniences.

