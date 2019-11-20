Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grids stations of the province from November 21 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV DI Khan Grid Station on November 21from 8AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saddar, Indus, Sheikh Yousaf 1, University, Saggu and D.O Mill feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on November 21 from 8:30 AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bughdada New, Duran Abad, Malakand Road, Pohan, Bughdada feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gumbat Grid Station on November 22 from 8 AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gumbat New feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on November 23 from 8AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Civil Quarter, New Kohat Road, Murshid Abad, Bhana Mari, Wazir Bagh, Gul Barg, Old Kohat Road feeders will face inconveniences.