Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province owing to unavoidable maintenance work on December 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province owing to unavoidable maintenance work on December 5.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on December 5 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Sammer Bagh Express, Maidan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Blambad, Lal Qilla, Toormang 2, Akhankhel, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Dushkhel, Qazafi, Ghar Shmozai, Ghazi Baba feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, poser Supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Timergara Grid Station on December 5 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1 feeders and 33 KV Summer Bagh grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

The electricity supply will remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Kohat Grid Station on December 5 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV MES, Hangu Road, Ghamkool, Sharif, Alizai 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

