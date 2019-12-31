UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension

31st December 2019

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 1 from 9AM to 3PM due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 1 from 9AM to 3PM due to unavoidable maintenance work.

The consumers of 132 KV Peshawar University grid and all connected feeders will face inconveniences on the day.

