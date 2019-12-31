Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 1 from 9AM to 3PM due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 1 from 9AM to 3PM due to unavoidable maintenance work.

The consumers of 132 KV Peshawar University grid and all connected feeders will face inconveniences on the day.