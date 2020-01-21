UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:28 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from Januwary 22 to 29 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from Januwary 22 to 29 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVJamrud Grid Station on January 22, 27, 29 from 9AM to 3PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMT 1,2, Hayatabad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 22, 27, 29 from 9AM to 3PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KVMalakandher feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVSakhiChashmaGrid Station on January 23 from9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVSakhiChashma and Kaniza feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVCharsadda-Hattian Transmission Line on January 22 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly during this period additional load Management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Hattian grid station.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda-Rajjar Transmission Line on January 23 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly during this period additional loed Management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Rajjar grid station.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVMansehra-Abbottabad Transmission Line on January 23 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly during this period additional loed Management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Haripur, Havelian, Abbottabad, AMC Abbottabad, NathiaGali grid station.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVHangu Grid Station on January 23 from 10AM to 4PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KVZargari, Mittah Khan, City 1, Khai feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVCharsadda Grid Station on January 22 from 9AM to 2PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KVCharsadda, Prang, Rajjar, Prang 2, Charsadda 4, Khayas, Dosehra, Al-Rehman CNG, Auxilirly, Ijaz Flour Mills, Gul Abad, Charsadda 2, Charddada 3, Turangzai, Nisatta, Industrial, Behlola, PRC Mill CHD feeders will face inconvenience.

