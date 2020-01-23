UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:26 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on January 25, 26 due to unavoidable maintenance work

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Peshawar Industrial Transmission Line on January 25 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly during this period Partial load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial grid station.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Taru Jabba-Pabbi Transmission Line on January 26 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly during this period Partial loed Management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Pabbi and Nowshehra Industrial grid station.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVHattar -Wah Transmission Line on January 26 from8AM to 3PM, resultantly during this period Partial loed Management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 11 KV Muneer Abad, Rashid Minhas, AWC, Housing Societly feeders and 132 KV New Wah, Best Way Cement Factory , Saadi Cement Factory and Hattar grid station.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVBannu Grid Station on January 26 from 9AM to 2PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ismail Khan, Mandan 1, Ghoriwala, Shahbaz Azmath Khel, City 1, Bakka Khel 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

