Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Notifies Power Suspension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:02 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on February 2 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on February 2 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 New Wah Transmission Line on February 2 from 10AM to 4PM, resultantly during this period partial load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Nishat Tarbela, Right Bank Tarbela, Gadoon, Best way cement factory, Saadi Cement Fatory, Hattar and 66 KV Haripur, Havellian grid station.

