Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 13th and 15th February from 9am to 3pm, affecting the consumers of 11 KV Gharib Abad and Circular Road.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV New Shahibagh-Shabqadar transmission line on 13th February from 9am to 4pm, resultantly during the period additional load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Shabqadar and Mardan grid station.

Moreover, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 13th February from 9am to 2pm, affecting consumers of 11 KV Civil Quarter, New Kohat Raod, Murshid Abad, Bhana Mari, Wazir Bagh, Gul Berg and Old Kohat Road.

It further informed that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 13th February from 9am to 4pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Mera, Town 2,3, Panian2, Baldher feeders will face inconvenience.