Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from 132 KV Jamrud Grid stations on March 3 and 4 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on March 3rd and 4th from 8 am to 6 pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad Transmission Line and 11 KV Ceal Wood, Green Wood, Frontier Ceramics, Mohmanand Steel, NorthenBoltiling, Express 4 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman baba Grid Station on March 4 from 9AM to 8th March 9AM, resultantly during this period additional loed Management will be carried out on 11 KV Surizai, Beribagh ,Urmer 2, Ring Road feeders.