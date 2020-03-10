Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension for different areas

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids stations in the province on March 11, 12 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids stations in the province on March 11, 12 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on March 11 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11KV Nothia, Nothia Payan, Sunehri Masjid, Landi Arbab 2; Abasyn, PAF, Industrial area will face inconveniences.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV New Shahibagh-Shahibagh-Dalazak-Peshawar City Transmission Line on March 11 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m, resultantly during this period additional load management will be carried out on 11KV feeders emanating from 132 Shahibagh, Dalazak, Nowshera Industrial grid.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on March 11 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,2,3, New Kohat Road, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, Sheikh Muhammadi, Bana Mari, Peshtakhara, Bara, Industrial, PAE Express, Wazir Bagh, Civil Quarter, Old Deh Bahadar, Murshid Abad, Abaseen, Sunehri Masjid, Nodeh Payan Steel will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RB Tarbela Grid Station on March 11 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Utla, Gandaf, Mainai will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on March 11 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kharmatoo, Old Gumbat, New Biltang, Kohat Express, Doda, ShadiKhel will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D I Khan Grid Station on March 12 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m, resultantly during this period additional load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 Tonsa and D I Khan transmission line.