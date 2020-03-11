Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notified power suspension

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from March 12 to 16 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on March 13 from 8AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of all 11 KV feeders of Peshawar University Grid Station will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Industrial Grid Station on March 12th and 14th from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Armad Colony, RA Bazar, Manki Sharif, Kaka Sahib, PirPai, Radio Pak, Jalozai will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on March 12th and 16th from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Totalai, Nawa kale, Col Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Maniri, Char Bagh, Mansabdar, Palodand, KhaduKhel, Shah Mansoor, Rural , Zaida, Shekh Jana, Swabi City will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dhobian Grid Station on March 12th and 16th from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New YarHussain, Dolat, Dhobian, Tarakai, Sodher, Gumbat, Nawa Kale will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on March 12 from 8AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saddar, Indus, Sheikh Yousaf 1, University, Saggu, DO Mill will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on March 12 from 1PM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Bank Kurai grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.