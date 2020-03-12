Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from March 13 to 21 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from March 13 to 21 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud and Hayatabad Grid Station on March 14 from 8AM to 6PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KVJamrud �Hayatabad Transmission Line connected feeders and 11 KV Ceal Wood and Green Wood will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on March 13 from 8AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of all 11 KV feeders of Peshawar University Grid Station will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar lndustrial Grid Station on March 14 ,16,18, 21 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,2,3, New Kohat Road, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, Sheikh Muhammadi, Bana Mari, Peshtakhara, Barra, Industrial, PAF Express, Wazirbagh, Civil Quarter, NodehPayan, Sunehri Masjid, Abaseen, New DehBahadar, Old DehBahadar, Murshid Abad will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on March 14th ,15th,21st from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jail Express will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVSakhiChashmaPesco Colony Grid Station on March 14th ,15th,21st from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVShahibagh 1, Warsak 2, ICF 2 will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV PabbiGrid Station on March 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV TaruJabba, PSO, Tarnab, Akbar Pura will face inconveniences