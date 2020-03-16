Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations of D I Khan from March 17 to 21 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations of D I Khan from March 17 to 21 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D I Khan circuit on March 17 from 9 a.m to 2 p.

m, resultantly during this period additional load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 D I Khan and D I Khan 1,2,4,8 grid.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra Industrial Grid Station on March 17, 19, 21 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Armad Colony, RA Bazar, Manki Sharif, Kaka Sahib, Pir Pai, Radio Pak, Jalozai will face inconveniences.