Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from March 19 to 29 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on March 21 from 8AM to 3PM, as a result, consumers of 132 KV Hayatabad grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on Marc 21st,22nd,28th,29th from 9AM to 3PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,3,4,5,Hayatabad Surjical, North West Hospital, RMT 1,2, Kidney Center, RMI will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on March 19 from 8AM to 4PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Ceal Wood feeder will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on March19 from 9AM to 2PM, as a result, consumers of 11 KV Shah Dara, STH, Haji Baba, Tekht Band, Kabal 4, Qamber, Bari kot, MalamJabba, Mingora 2, Kabal 2 will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on March 19 ,21st,24th,26th,30th from 9AM to 3PM, as a result, consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, GujarGhari, Nisatta Road, Charsadda Road, PRC, Sheikh Maltoon, Rushakai, Ahmad Abad, Cityk 2, Rural 1, New Toru, Bank Road, Bagh e Iram, Nawe Kale, EidGah , Pakistan Chowk, Mall Road, New baghdada will face inconveniences.