Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various gradation stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV HayatabadGrid Station on 23rd April from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV HaripurGrid Station on 23rd and 24th April from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Khan Pur, Baldher, T and T, NRTC and Mirpurfeeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Havelian Grid Station on 23rd April from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City, Town, Mirpur 2, Industrial 1, Rehana 2, Kholian feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 2\6th April from 9PM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVNeelam Steel, Suraj Gali, Hattar 1,2,3,5, Ali Steel feeders will face inconveniences.