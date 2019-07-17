Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovers Rs3.15mln from defaulters

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force on Wednesday recovered Rs3.15 million from defaulting consumers of Mardan Circle during its ongoing recovery campaign against the defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force on Wednesday recovered Rs3.15 million from defaulting consumers of Mardan Circle during its ongoing recovery campaign against the defaulters.

According to a PESCO official, Rs2.81mln were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.

21mln from commercial consumers and Rs.0.50mln recovered from Industrial consumers.

PESCO teams also removed 19 direct connections and 12 meters due to nonpayment of dues. They warned that strict action would be taken against power pilferers.

Power pilferage was the main cause of overburdening power supply system, load shedding and low voltage, they informed.