Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recovers over Rs 1.86 mln from defaulters

(@imziishan)

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in an ongoing drive recovered more than Rs 1.86 million dues from defaulters and removed 151 direct hooks at Mardan division here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) in an ongoing drive recovered more than Rs 1.86 million dues from defaulters and removed 151 direct hooks at Mardan division here on Tuesday.

Spokesman of the company said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces took actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues with the cooperation of Federal and Provincial Government had been geared up throughout the Province.

In this connection, he said that task forces of Mardan-I Division recovered Rs 1,360,000 from defaulters while Rs1,720,000 recovered from domestic and consumers as Assessment charge.

He said nine tampered meters were also replaced besides removing 54 direct hooks.

Names of 16 persons have been sent to police stations for lodging FIRs on allegations of direct hooks from LT lines, the spokesman said and added Task force of Mardan-2 Division recovered Rs 1.86 million from defaulters besides recovering 11 direct hooks removed.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, adding the company authorities have once again warned electricity stealers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.