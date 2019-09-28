UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Removed 63 Direct Hooks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:38 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) removed 63 direct hooks

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force during operation against power theft in the city, removed 63 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force during operation against power theft in the city, removed 63 direct hooks.

Khyber circle Task Force teams including along with Police carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi and Shekhan feeders.

During operation team removed more than 63 direct hooks.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned electricity stealers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets over loaded.

