Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) restores electricity to all grids: CEO

Chief Executive Officer Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Arif Mehmood on Tuesday said that the company has restored electricity supply to all the grid stations and its affiliated area after the breakdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Arif Mehmood on Tuesday said that the company has restored electricity supply to all the grid stations and its affiliated area after the breakdown.

In an official communique issued here, he said that the company restored power supply to 80 percent of areas till 11 p.m. on the day of the breakdown, adding electricity supply was restored to all grids by the next day.

He said that PESCO was providing uninterrupted power supply to all industries however due to load management the loadshedding was being observed at a very limited scale for which he sought the cooperation of the consumers.