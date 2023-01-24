UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Restores Electricity To All Grids: CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) restores electricity to all grids: CEO

Chief Executive Officer Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Arif Mehmood on Tuesday said that the company has restored electricity supply to all the grid stations and its affiliated area after the breakdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Arif Mehmood on Tuesday said that the company has restored electricity supply to all the grid stations and its affiliated area after the breakdown.

In an official communique issued here, he said that the company restored power supply to 80 percent of areas till 11 p.m. on the day of the breakdown, adding electricity supply was restored to all grids by the next day.

He said that PESCO was providing uninterrupted power supply to all industries however due to load management the loadshedding was being observed at a very limited scale for which he sought the cooperation of the consumers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company All PESCO P

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes

HBL PSL 8: Fans to nominate Hamaray Heroes

16 minutes ago
 Education ministry making all-out efforts to promo ..

Education ministry making all-out efforts to promote skills education:Minister f ..

4 minutes ago
 NCDs responsible for 50% of deaths in KP: Health E ..

NCDs responsible for 50% of deaths in KP: Health Experts

4 minutes ago
 E-stamper service launched in Abbottabad

E-stamper service launched in Abbottabad

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

Sharjah Taxi launches new corporate identity

32 minutes ago
 Secretary Livestock for adoption of profitable liv ..

Secretary Livestock for adoption of profitable livestock business

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.