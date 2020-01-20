UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Shutdown Notified

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:31 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Monday issued power shutdown schedule for various grid stations owing to unavoidable maintenance work on January 21 and 23

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Shahibagh-Dalazak-Peshawar City Transmission Line on January 21from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly additional load management would be carried out on 11KV feeders emanating from 132KV Shahibagh and New Warsak grid station.

Power supply would remain suspended from 220KV Shahibagh Grid Station on January 21 and 23 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV New Naguman, Khazana and Takhtabad feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Dalazak Grid Station on January 21 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Dalazak-II and Gulbela-II feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on January 21 and 23 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Industrial Naguman, Haryana-I, Daudzai-I and II, Khazana, KSM and Old Naguman feeders would face inconvenience.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on January 21 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly during this period additional load management would be carried out on 11KV feeders emanating from 132KV Chashma and D.I.Khan grid station.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Left Bank Chashma Grid Station on January 21 from 10:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Billot Sharif feeder and 132KV Left Bank Chashma connected feeders would face inconvenience.

