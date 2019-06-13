Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveillance Teams nab 139 power pilferers

The surveillance teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday apprehended 139 power pilferers in a crackdown against illegal use of electricit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The surveillance teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday apprehended 139 power pilferers in a crackdown against illegal use of electricity.

According to PESCO spokesman PESCO Surveillance Teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Muhammad Naeem Khan checked different areas of Shahi Bagh sub division of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 13 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

Similarly, PESCO teams checked several areas of Daudzai sub division and nabbed 53 connections for power pilferage.

He further said that 12 commercial and Domestic were arrested from Nowshera cantt, 19 from Par Hoti,Shah Dand,Katlang,Ghari Kapora sub divisions of Mardan Circle, 35 from Bannu Cantt, Sarai Norang and domel sub division.

The surveillance teams checked areas of Kanju, Dulai, Kabbal sub divisions of Hazara 1, 2, Circles and nabbed 14 domestic and commercial pilferers.

Director surveillance has warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, otherwise strict action will be taken against electricity stealers.