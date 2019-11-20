Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams removes 306 illegal connections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveillance Wapda House teams Wednesday conducted raids in areas of Peshawar, Khyber, Mardan, Bannu, Swat and Hazara-1,2 circles and removed 306 illegal connections.

PESCO Surveillance Wapda House teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan checked different areas of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 16 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams nabbed 24 illegal commercial and domestic connections in the areas of Mardan Circle.

Similarly, the surveillance teams checked areas of Bannu Circle and nabbed 74 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

From areas of Swat Circle 43 illegal domestic and commercial connections were removed while 106 commercial and domestic connections were removed from areas of Mardan Circle.

The surveillance teams checked areas of Hazara-1& 2 Circles and nabbed 43 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.