UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveillance Teams Removes 306 Illegal Connections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams removes 306 illegal connections

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveillance Wapda House teams Wednesday conducted raids in areas of Peshawar, Khyber, Mardan, Bannu, Swat and Hazara-1,2 circles and removed 306 illegal connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveillance Wapda House teams Wednesday conducted raids in areas of Peshawar, Khyber, Mardan, Bannu, Swat and Hazara-1,2 circles and removed 306 illegal connections.

PESCO Surveillance Wapda House teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan checked different areas of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 16 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams nabbed 24 illegal commercial and domestic connections in the areas of Mardan Circle.

Similarly, the surveillance teams checked areas of Bannu Circle and nabbed 74 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

From areas of Swat Circle 43 illegal domestic and commercial connections were removed while 106 commercial and domestic connections were removed from areas of Mardan Circle.

The surveillance teams checked areas of Hazara-1& 2 Circles and nabbed 43 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Swat Company Mardan Circle From PESCO

Recent Stories

Mirza confirms resignation as SAPM on media affair ..

2 minutes ago

PTI's appeal against ECP's decision adjourned till ..

8 minutes ago

'One PM disqualified, another sent packing', says ..

23 minutes ago

PTI Foreign funding case: Rehbar Committee demands ..

8 minutes ago

PM to lay foundation stone of Mianwali Uni, mother ..

8 minutes ago

Turkmenistan stages first opera after 19-year ban

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.