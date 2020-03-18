UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveillance Teams Nab 38 Illegal Connections

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:23 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams nab 38 illegal connections

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams Wednesday apprehended 38 domestic and commercial connections over charges of power theft

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams Wednesday apprehended 38 domestic and commercial connections over charges of power theft.

PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan checked different areas in Bannu Circle and nabbed 38 domestic and commercial connections.

Director surveillance warned the consumers to stop power theft in the larger interest of the nation; otherwise strict action will be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Company Circle PESCO

Recent Stories

ADB announces $ 6.5b package to developing countri ..

29 seconds ago

Punjab govt decides to shut down all major shoppin ..

13 minutes ago

Urology ward opened at DHQ hospital

15 minutes ago

Dollar gains Rs 01 against Rupee in interbank

16 minutes ago

Dubai CP attends Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Naval ..

25 minutes ago

Religious leaders vows to support for measures to ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.