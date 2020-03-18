Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams nab 38 illegal connections

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams Wednesday apprehended 38 domestic and commercial connections over charges of power theft

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) surveillance teams Wednesday apprehended 38 domestic and commercial connections over charges of power theft.

PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan checked different areas in Bannu Circle and nabbed 38 domestic and commercial connections.

Director surveillance warned the consumers to stop power theft in the larger interest of the nation; otherwise strict action will be taken against violators.